Chargetrip - CPO & eMSP Solution Page

Part three of the Chargetrip ecosystem enhancements series is all about our website. We revamped the menu to be in line with our developer portal and dashboard. I know what you are thinking; "This menu is different than it was in the previous shots". And you are right, but we already updated those as well.

Apart from that we launched 4 new solution pages. Storytelling was key. We want potential customers in different industries to know how they can benefit by using our products.

So after we drafted the outlines we started designing assets that would be in line with the story. Got the chance to add some animation and 3d to it. Anyways, result of all this hard work can be found on any of these links;

CPO & eMSP

Automotive OEMs

Fleets

Tech & Media

Team

Development: Laurens van der Maas

Design companion: Richard Rubio

Story drafting: Valentina Neri Serneri