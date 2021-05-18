Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wouter van de Kamp

Chargetrip - CPO & eMSP Solution Page

Wouter van de Kamp
Wouter van de Kamp
  • Save
Chargetrip - CPO & eMSP Solution Page website theme solution product chargetrip electric hero ui design dark web
Download color palette

Part three of the Chargetrip ecosystem enhancements series is all about our website. We revamped the menu to be in line with our developer portal and dashboard. I know what you are thinking; "This menu is different than it was in the previous shots". And you are right, but we already updated those as well.

Apart from that we launched 4 new solution pages. Storytelling was key. We want potential customers in different industries to know how they can benefit by using our products.

So after we drafted the outlines we started designing assets that would be in line with the story. Got the chance to add some animation and 3d to it. Anyways, result of all this hard work can be found on any of these links;

CPO & eMSP
Automotive OEMs
Fleets
Tech & Media

Team
Development: Laurens van der Maas
Design companion: Richard Rubio
Story drafting: Valentina Neri Serneri

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Wouter van de Kamp
Wouter van de Kamp

More by Wouter van de Kamp

View profile
    • Like