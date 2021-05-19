Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marta Jachtoma

Dark mode fitness app

Dark mode fitness app typography gradient dark mode healthkit login fitness poc minimal mobile interface ux design app ui
Deer Dribblers 🦌

Who said that a proof of concept app can't look good? It might be important, especially if it's used by actual users.

This time we are using Apple HealthKit and with a group of participants checking for our client what possibilities it gives to support their idea of a fitness startup.

Marta Jachtoma
Marta Jachtoma
