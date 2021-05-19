Dark mode fitness app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Deer Dribblers 🦌
Who said that a proof of concept app can't look good? It might be important, especially if it's used by actual users.
This time we are using Apple HealthKit and with a group of participants checking for our client what possibilities it gives to support their idea of a fitness startup.
—
We are Purple Deer! A software studio crafting bespoke digital products for startups and scaleups
👉 Visit our website and follow us on Linkedin and Instagram