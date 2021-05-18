Kerim Hudson

Contents

Kerim Hudson
Kerim Hudson
Hire Me
  • Save
Contents introspection printing printmaking risograph
Contents introspection printing printmaking risograph
Contents introspection printing printmaking risograph
Download color palette
  1. Frame 11.jpg
  2. Frame 111.jpg
  3. poster1.jpg

These three are part of an introspective series of Risograph Prints called 'Contents'. During a time of stagnation, I wanted a way to explore and express my internal feelings to offer a sense of resolution and restarting in life, and so worked to create a series of prints by working through key problems or thoughts in my life that needed to be dealt with. Each print was made originally by hand, scanned and then created for Risograph printing in A3.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Kerim Hudson
Kerim Hudson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kerim Hudson

View profile
    • Like