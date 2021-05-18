These three are part of an introspective series of Risograph Prints called 'Contents'. During a time of stagnation, I wanted a way to explore and express my internal feelings to offer a sense of resolution and restarting in life, and so worked to create a series of prints by working through key problems or thoughts in my life that needed to be dealt with. Each print was made originally by hand, scanned and then created for Risograph printing in A3.