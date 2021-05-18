Abdullah Afnan

Hello, Dribbblers! 🖐
I am happy to share my brand new UI/UX design of T sports App.
TSports is the first sports channel in Bangladesh. This channel is a sister concern of Bashundhara Group. This sports app will coverage live streams of any kind of sports national and international.
Posted on May 18, 2021
