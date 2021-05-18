Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, Dribbblers! 🖐
I am happy to share my brand new UI/UX design of T sports App.
TSports is the first sports channel in Bangladesh. This channel is a sister concern of Bashundhara Group. This sports app will coverage live streams of any kind of sports national and international.
------------
Press Like if you like it and share your valuable thoughts in the comments!
Thanks.
------------
Interested in working with me? Shoot your business inquiry to -
afnanabdullah944@gmail.com