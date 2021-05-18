Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DiaShy
mobitouch

🌿 Plant Identifier App

DiaShy
mobitouch
DiaShy for mobitouch
🌿 Plant Identifier App mobile garden flower glowing nature creative shop dribbble ux ui design scan ar app aplication design aplication design app app design app plants plant
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
Are you know this plant? No? Don't worry! We have a little digital helper! 🌺🌸🌼🌿

hello@mobitouch.net

Let’s connect! 👋
mobitouch.net | Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

mobitouch
mobitouch
