Hi,
Today I'm sharing some screens from the 'Moment Capture'. In Moment Capture you can capture your moments as per your current mood.
Feedbacks are always helping me improve my design skills.
Let's connect: aadityapauranik@gmail.com
Fiverr Profile: www.fiverr.com/aadiguru
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/aadiguru