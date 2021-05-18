Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
eCommerce App – Centro Automotriz

eCommerce App – Centro Automotriz design ui design ux design ecommerce brakes car b2c
An eCommerce application that helps you find the right brakes for your vehicle, offering the option to adjust your recommendations based on the vehicles you have registered.

Currently, I'm doing a study case for this project, so any feedback will help a ton!

Posted on May 18, 2021
