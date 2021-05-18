Company PowerPoint template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The original template was set up but lacked some handy preselections and a striking design. The intention was to keep the design simple and not to use too many different colors.