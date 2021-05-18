Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melissa Dekker

Company PowerPoint template

Melissa Dekker
Melissa Dekker
  • Save
Company PowerPoint template company ppt design company presentation powerpoint template
Download color palette

The original template was set up but lacked some handy preselections and a striking design. The intention was to keep the design simple and not to use too many different colors.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Melissa Dekker
Melissa Dekker

More by Melissa Dekker

View profile
    • Like