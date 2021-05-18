SK Pupok is a soft decorative typeface with rounded shapes. Its friendly appearance is suitable for many design tasks. The typeface has two styles: regular and outline. This configuration allows you to experiment with typeface compositions and styles. The SK Pupok typeface is multilingual and supports many languages, including the basic and extended Latin, Cyrillic, and many others. It is great for creating any design works and will look great in poster design and even in web design

https://fontsrepo.com/sk-pupok-free-font/