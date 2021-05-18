Classy Jerry (Fashion Store App)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally getting cert from UAcademy design course.
My very first mobile app design project.
Taking the yellowish brown color from Jerry as the primary color and black as the secondary.
Feedbacks and comments are welcome.