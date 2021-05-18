Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachry Nurdiansyah

Football Fashion Store Mobile

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Fachry Nurdiansyah
  • Save
Football Fashion Store Mobile free soccer sport fashion modern sleek store online shop ecommerce home screen home homepage ui homepage cart buy merchandise football product page detail page dark
Download color palette

Back again after some break, this one is design for a football merch online store mobile version.
-
Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts :)
-
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Fachry Nurdiansyah
Freelance Designer Open to Work

More by Fachry Nurdiansyah

View profile
    • Like