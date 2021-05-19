Ilya Boyko

Little Red Cap and the Wolf

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Little Red Cap and the Wolf wolf tale fairy girl bright color illustration character
Little Red Cap and the Wolf wolf tale fairy girl bright color illustration character
Little Red Cap and the Wolf wolf tale fairy girl bright color illustration character
Little Red Cap and the Wolf wolf tale fairy girl bright color illustration character
Little Red Cap and the Wolf wolf tale fairy girl bright color illustration character
Download color palette
  1. 15_1.jpg
  2. 15.jpg
  3. 15_4.jpg
  4. 15_3.jpg
  5. 15_5.jpg

Look at my new illustration “Little Red Cap and the Wolf”. 🐺

I made several versions without color to understand the ratio of tones and light and shade. I attached them also.

I wanted to express the dramatic effect in the illustration through the composition. All that surrounds is set against the Little Red Cap, and this is enhanced by the tilted diagonal composition.

What do you think of the illustration?

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
illustrator
Hire Me

More by Ilya Boyko

View profile
    • Like