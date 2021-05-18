Mikey Cattell

A Day to Remember - website

A Day to Remember - website ux interaction home page product simple minimal music layout clean web ui design website
Hey rockers,

So glad to share with you something I've been working on over the past couple of weeks for one of my/your favourite bands.

I have more to come over the coming weeks, make sure to stay tuned to be the first to see the final project.

Let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏
Thank you!

Posted on May 18, 2021
Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
