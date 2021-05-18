Kasia

New version of Iplant app | studying ui&ux

Kasia
Kasia
  • Save
New version of Iplant app | studying ui&ux mobile design create ui ux mobile app design mobile mobile app mobile ui
Download color palette

Hey :D
I've made one more version of my iplant app
Give me feedback please

If you want to see more of my work visit my social media channels:
https://www.behance.net/katarzynacur
https://www.instagram.com/_curka_design_/

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Kasia
Kasia

More by Kasia

View profile
    • Like