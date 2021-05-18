Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roman Klčo

Star Wars Speeder

Star Wars Speeder endor speeder star wars art star wars lowpolyart diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Back to the childhood again with some old school Star Wars diorama on the Endor moon with speeder bikes. Had a quite a lot of fun using Substance Painter again and amazing Botaniq addon. What do you think?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51397453

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
