Star Wars Speeder

Back to the childhood again with some old school Star Wars diorama on the Endor moon with speeder bikes. Had a quite a lot of fun using Substance Painter again and amazing Botaniq addon. What do you think?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51397453

------------

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------

You can follow here 👇

→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel