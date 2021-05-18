A new sustainable pizzeria in Switzerland 🇨🇭

.

Glad to be able to publicize my new logo creation project that I made for Michela who lives in the city of Lausanne.

.

The brand's goal is to be Switzerland's first Neapolitan pizza made with 100% local ingredients, sourced from organic agriculture and with a waste reduction approach.

.

Another differential of Domani is to reduce packaging as much as possible and future customers will be able to taste Domani's pizzas through three channels:

1. A pizzeria with few seats and will only open from Monday to Friday at lunchtime.

2. In the comfort of your home where a Domani pizza maker would make the pizza for you and your guests.

3. Workshop with small groups of people where they will learn the secrets of how to make real Neapolitan pizza.

Did your mouth water? Too bad that at first it is only for those who live in Switzerland 🤣😂🤣

.

Let's wait, who knows, maybe a franchise will come and come to Brazil