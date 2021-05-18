Grants Tinkoff

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Тинькофф банк и Студия Райт сотрудничают уже 4 года. Сейчас вместе с командой Тинькофф работаем над сайтом tinkoff.ru. Например, для внутренних страниц сделали спецпроект с такими живыми иллюстрациями.
Tinkoff Bank and Right Studio have been cooperating for 4 years. Now, together with the team, we are working on the tinkoff.ru website. For example, this illustrations were made for the special project pages.
Our studio web and Ui/Ux design:
https://right.by/
sales@right.by