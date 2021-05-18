Maryia Nestsiarovich

Grants Tinkoff

Grants Tinkoff app design
Grants Tinkoff app design cartoon ui vector line art adobe illustrator flat illustration character
Тинькофф банк и Студия Райт сотрудничают уже 4 года. Сейчас вместе с командой Тинькофф работаем над сайтом tinkoff.ru. Например, для внутренних страниц сделали спецпроект с такими живыми иллюстрациями.

Tinkoff Bank and Right Studio have been cooperating for 4 years. Now, together with the team, we are working on the tinkoff.ru website. For example, this illustrations were made for the special project pages.

Our studio web and Ui/Ux design:
https://right.by/
sales@right.by

