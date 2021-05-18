Safe Space Fitness Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I cretaed this logo for a friends startup fitness community and focuses on both fitness and mental wellbeing.
The brain was drawn in Procreate on the iPad pro and then layout, compositions, typography and colours were finished in Adobe Illustrator.
Check out Safe Space Fitness at:
https://www.instagram.com/safe_space_fitness/