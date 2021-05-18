Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lee O'Connor

Lee O'Connor
Lee O'Connor
Safe Space Fitness Logo illustrator graphic design procreate adobe illustrator graphic drawing cart digital cartoon brain illustration graphicdesign logodesign instagram logo instagram fitness logo fitness logo
I cretaed this logo for a friends startup fitness community and focuses on both fitness and mental wellbeing.

The brain was drawn in Procreate on the iPad pro and then layout, compositions, typography and colours were finished in Adobe Illustrator.

Check out Safe Space Fitness at:
https://www.instagram.com/safe_space_fitness/

Lee O'Connor
Lee O'Connor
Graphic Designer Illustrator Ginger Beard Owner

