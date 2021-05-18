Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #14 daily UI - Countdown timer

iphone apple minimal ux ui figma design dailyui app
Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #14 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

Thinking about a countdown timer threw me back to my childhood. I was helping my mom in the kitchen and she asked if I could set the timer to 30 min. Since this was the 90s, pre digital everything, I used an "Egg shape timer".
For this design I tried to create a retro look and feel paired with neumorphism. Not much options. Just count the time down. 😉

I hope you like it as much as I do 😉
What do you think about the idea of mixing these two styles?
I'm looking forward to read your comments.

Posted on May 18, 2021
