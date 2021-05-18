day #14 daily UI - Countdown timer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #14 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
Thinking about a countdown timer threw me back to my childhood. I was helping my mom in the kitchen and she asked if I could set the timer to 30 min. Since this was the 90s, pre digital everything, I used an "Egg shape timer".
For this design I tried to create a retro look and feel paired with neumorphism. Not much options. Just count the time down. 😉
I hope you like it as much as I do 😉
What do you think about the idea of mixing these two styles?
I'm looking forward to read your comments.