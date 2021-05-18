Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motion design - ECV Creative Schools and Community

Hello Dribbble !
As a first project, I chose to share with you guys a small animation I did during school to promote Digital Masters at ECV Bordeaux.
Check out the full animation on my Behance @anaismillet !

Posted on May 18, 2021
