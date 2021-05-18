Tutor Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
Download Sketch file
B.tutor is a design best practices of online tutoring platform for desktop and responsive views.
All designs will be easily customized to suit your needs.
The demo source file is available now on Next Mockup
Press L to show some love and follow @ Next_Mockup
Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin