Julia Leniv

Music Player Concept

Julia Leniv
Julia Leniv
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player Concept brainstorm ideas concept glass effect glassmorphism gradients bright color combinations colorfull aesthetics uxdesign uidesign uiux webdesign
Music Player Concept brainstorm ideas concept glass effect glassmorphism gradients bright color combinations colorfull aesthetics uxdesign uidesign uiux webdesign
Download color palette
  1. Music Player Shot.jpg
  2. Music Player Shot Sign Up.jpg

Hello everyone!

Check out my new music player concept. Bright color palette, pleasant gradients and awesome glassmorhpism. Can't wait to plunge into the world of popular tracks and vibrant music?

What do you think about this concept? Any feedback is welcome!

Julia Leniv
Julia Leniv
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Julia Leniv

View profile
    • Like