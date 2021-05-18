Farzan Faruk 👑
Basketball Academy - Landing Page concept

Farzan Faruk 👑 for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Basketball Academy - Landing Page concept fitness nba nba poster football game learning training basketball school academy basketball player basketball sports ui ux mockup ecommerce web design homepage landing page website
  1. Basketball Academy Landing Page 1.png
  2. Basketball Academy Landing Page 1.png
  3. Instagram.png

Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for a Basketball Academy. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
farzanfaruk90@gmail.com

Instagram - farzan90.design

Thanks !

We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
