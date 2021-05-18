Serj Marco

Lolitochka

Serj Marco
Serj Marco
  • Save
Lolitochka abstract plant picture interior pretty chair reading book person office home cozy chill book girl people character flat vector illustration design
Lolitochka abstract plant picture interior pretty chair reading book person office home cozy chill book girl people character flat vector illustration design
Download color palette
  1. 01_chill.jpg
  2. 01_chill_sketch.jpg

The first illustration in a series of works dedicated to my beautiful wife.
<3

The girl reads a book in a cozy home atmosphere. Abstract
for better viewing, open the full illustration

Gm marcovector1993@gmail.com
Be https://www.behance.net/marcovector
in https://www.linkedin.com/in/serj-marco-018713191
Sh https://www.shutterstock.com/g/MarcoVector

Regards,
Serj Marco

Serj Marco
Serj Marco

More by Serj Marco

View profile
    • Like