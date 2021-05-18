Lolitochka

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The first illustration in a series of works dedicated to my beautiful wife.
<3
The girl reads a book in a cozy home atmosphere. Abstract
for better viewing, open the full illustration
Gm marcovector1993@gmail.com
Be https://www.behance.net/marcovector
in https://www.linkedin.com/in/serj-marco-018713191
Sh https://www.shutterstock.com/g/MarcoVector
Regards,
Serj Marco