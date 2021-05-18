Daria Nikitina

Clicker for projector

the idea of clicker for projector, which you navigate without looking on it:
1. scroll for next slide
2. Double tap for previous
It will help you not not lose eye contact with your listeners

Posted on May 18, 2021
