SaaSpot – SaaS Marketing Automation WordPress Theme

SaaSpot is the technically proficient SaaS Marketing, Business Automation WordPress Theme. We crafted the entire theme to fulfill needs in your business with the Proven Methodology. SaaSpot theme with fully time-saving functionality turns your Visitors into your Customers and then your Promoters. All-time trending design optimizes your marketing by more productivity with less work.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos

Design Standout In Every Trend

Ultimate Customization

Real Pages vs Template Pages

Design Matters

Business Conversion Pages

Request a Demo

Effective Pricing Plans

Dedicated App Landing

Competitor Comparisons

Developer Friendly

GDPR Complaint

Stunning Blog Design Options

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

Elementor Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

WPML

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download SaaSpot WordPress Theme