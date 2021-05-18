SaaSpot – SaaS Marketing Automation WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
SaaSpot is the technically proficient SaaS Marketing, Business Automation WordPress Theme. We crafted the entire theme to fulfill needs in your business with the Proven Methodology. SaaSpot theme with fully time-saving functionality turns your Visitors into your Customers and then your Promoters. All-time trending design optimizes your marketing by more productivity with less work.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Design Standout In Every Trend
Ultimate Customization
Real Pages vs Template Pages
Design Matters
Business Conversion Pages
Request a Demo
Effective Pricing Plans
Dedicated App Landing
Competitor Comparisons
Developer Friendly
GDPR Complaint
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
