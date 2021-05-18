Mobile app redesigned for Incredible India

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
Today we all miss travel, but working on this project cheered me up a little, welcome to my version of the Incredible India mobile app.
This app showcases a series of various experiences India has to offer you, the popular cities, the culture and heritage of the country, the spiritual journey you can take, the festivals you can be a part of, places you can shop and some mind blowing streets and lanes you can explore.
It intended to give you a glimpse of India before your spend your vacation in any part of it.
Feel free to give me feedback and don't forget to hit L if you like it ✨