Mobile app redesigned for Incredible India

Hey guys!

Today we all miss travel, but working on this project cheered me up a little, welcome to my version of the Incredible India mobile app.

This app showcases a series of various experiences India has to offer you, the popular cities, the culture and heritage of the country, the spiritual journey you can take, the festivals you can be a part of, places you can shop and some mind blowing streets and lanes you can explore.
It intended to give you a glimpse of India before your spend your vacation in any part of it.

