Daily UI - #036 - Special Offer

Daily UI - #036 - Special Offer dailyui
For the special offer challenge I created a quick tinder-y app UI for Fitness Deals. The idea would be that you swipe up to claim, or left to jump to the next one.

Font is Proxima Nova.

Thanks to Nick Wang and Unsplash for the main card image (https://unsplash.com/photos/VOxUVh-giJE).

Posted on May 18, 2021
