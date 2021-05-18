Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mindklub
Something different from my usual work, logo design for mindklub. Within the arm flexing you can see a minimal brain forming the biceps.

Posted on May 18, 2021
