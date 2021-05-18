Nicolai Fleischhauer

Winged Vigilante

Winged Vigilante
Came across Sabon in a project recently and wanted to explore it a bit further. Had the urge to use Gotham all the time, not sure why 🤔

Posted on May 18, 2021
