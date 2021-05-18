Angelina Karpenko

LaMontanera

Logo for gourmet shop located in Madrid, Spain. The idea is combine cutting machine for jamon, jam and letter M. Also on letter O I have used acorn - as a symbol of the famous Jamon Iberico.

