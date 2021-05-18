Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Acoustic Guitar Vector

Acoustic Guitar Vector minimalist guitar musician music vector acoustic guitar drawing guitar icon colorful guitarist instrument music vector illustration vector art vector guitar
Started creating around 100+ vectors per month in February so I've decided to start uploading some that I'm really proud of (or that are super dear to me). Starting off with this sweet lil' guitar vector created for VectorPortal.

