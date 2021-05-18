Redesigning Website for Incredible India

The purpose of redesigning is to solve an issue that may be hampering the website.

What I noticed with the original website for incredible India was the lack of organization which led the viewer's eyes to move haphazardly throughout the landing page.

Thus, I introduced a more orthogonal structure to the website that directs the viewer to navigate with ease and allows them to explore each section comfortably.

Thoughts on the original Incredible India website, or the way I showcased it? Let me know in the comments. :)