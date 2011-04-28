InterSection Films

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
After talking with my friend about his side project and his current logo, I came up with a quick mock up of this in about 20mins. Finally finished it in Illustrator yesterday.
They're currently working on Dixie - A Historical Rockumentary. If you're interested, they have a trailer and more info on their film at www.isfilmsonline.com or you can help them complete it by donating via kickstarter.