InterSection Films

After talking with my friend about his side project and his current logo, I came up with a quick mock up of this in about 20mins. Finally finished it in Illustrator yesterday.

They're currently working on Dixie - A Historical Rockumentary. If you're interested, they have a trailer and more info on their film at www.isfilmsonline.com or you can help them complete it by donating via kickstarter.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
