PostPay – Hero Section

PostPay – Hero Section splitscreen finance product design payment hero minimalist typography graphic design web ux ui app design interface fintech
Another day, another shot!
Fintech is still on top these days, so we decided to get in on this thing and show off a bit. Keeping our best traditions, we've played on a high contrast and used a beautiful gradient to catch the user's attention. And we haven't forgotten about bold typography and minimalism. This is just what the doctor ordered!

