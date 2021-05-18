Playing Calendar Tetris Game

I'm extremely excited to launch a mini-game I made over the weekend called Calendar Tetris.

"Playing a calendar Tetris" is such a common way of saying that you juggle too many meetings simultaneously. But so far, I haven't seen this phrase taken the credits it deserves. That's why I decided to build a literal implementation of this saying.

Now, if really want to play calendar Tetris, you have a perfect place for that. So you can keep the work calendar free.