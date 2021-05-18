Musaib Khan

Huddle (Conept App Design) Logo

social artists concept design app design ui figma design logo
This is a simple & colorful logo for Huddle.

Huddle is a concept app design on which i'm working currently.Through Huddle all the artists from all around the world will be able to message , share , like , motivate & learn from each other. In other words , it will be a social platform designed especially for Artists.

Posted on May 18, 2021
