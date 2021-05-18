Huddle (Conept App Design) Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a simple & colorful logo for Huddle.
Huddle is a concept app design on which i'm working currently.Through Huddle all the artists from all around the world will be able to message , share , like , motivate & learn from each other. In other words , it will be a social platform designed especially for Artists.