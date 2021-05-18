Tharusha San

RITZBURRY-DARK BURN Chocolate Packaging Design

The Ritzburry is a swiss based multinational company. They wanted to design a new package for their upcoming premium collection. I created this concept to confer the premium feel and give a unique look to stand out,

