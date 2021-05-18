RITZBURRY-DARK BURN Chocolate Packaging Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Ritzburry is a swiss based multinational company. They wanted to design a new package for their upcoming premium collection. I created this concept to confer the premium feel and give a unique look to stand out,