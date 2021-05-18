Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The #Japanese #Top_Shot is a digital #marketplace on the web and #responsive to #mobile for collecting and #p2p buying/selling digital media cards with high premium media contents relatedly to the #Japanese_culture. The creators of the contents will continuously get a royalty whenever the media is being sold. The idea is similar to #NBA_top_shot