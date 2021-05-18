Saquib Shah

Japanese Top Shot

Japanese Top Shot uiux illustration uidesign webdesign mobile app
Japanese Top Shot uiux illustration uidesign webdesign mobile app
The #Japanese #Top_Shot is a digital #marketplace on the web and #responsive to #mobile for collecting and #p2p buying/selling digital media cards with high premium media contents relatedly to the #Japanese_culture. The creators of the contents will continuously get a royalty whenever the media is being sold. The idea is similar to #NBA_top_shot

Posted on May 18, 2021
