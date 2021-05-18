Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia Yashchenko

BE KEEN Logo

Anastasia Yashchenko
Anastasia Yashchenko
  • Save
BE KEEN Logo typologo black and white logotype logo design design identity design logo branding
Download color palette

Hi there!
Today is the logo for BE KEEN.
Be Keen acts as a consultant or international agent with a specific focus on Perfumes & Cosmetics.
Agency @ein-des-ein
More on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92244093/BE-KEEN-Website

Anastasia Yashchenko
Anastasia Yashchenko

More by Anastasia Yashchenko

View profile
    • Like