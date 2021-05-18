Cyberpunk is already here. But at this time in our reality.

Autonomous race cars compete between themselves on a race track full of Augment Reality objects. Objects can help or be bad luck for participants. AI has to decide and find a way to victory. This is the Roborace the autosport of the future.

AI can’t emote right now, but humanity still can, that's why we designed the new website of Roborace to demonstrate how the future looks like.

