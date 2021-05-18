Fuel of Design - Product Design

Trending designs to inspire you
HOLA DRIBBBLERS!
Recently we were working on a user-friendly Self Service Kiosk for quick payments at the Spanish Repsol petrol station. Our major aim was to support the customer experience of the exchange money for fuel. Service customers have an easy way to find a distributor, add a loyalty card, realize payment by card, and print the bill or invoice. We created also a simple option to send invoices and bills to e-mail. Thanks to this finance will be always on time and under control.
