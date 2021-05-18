Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Refahi

Chat Bot Landing Page

Chat Bot Landing Page app design home page clean trend dark mode figma web concept hero section glassmorphism gradient chatbot landing page dark minimal ui
Hi guys 👋
Here is my new shot for chat bot Hero Section.
I tried to design a more creative and attractive landing page concept these days. I am happy with this shot what about you?
----------------------------------------
Don't forget the "L"
Wish you enjoyed it ❤️
Please drop your feedback on the comment box 💬

