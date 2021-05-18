Portrait of Cersei Lannister from the TV series Game of Thrones

I introduce you to my independent work on the course Oil 2.0, and I want to introduce you to the character a little)))

Cersei Lannister is one of the most powerful and controversial heroines of a Song of Ice and Fire. A member of the Lannister family, wife of King Robert Baratheon, mother of Kings Joffrey and Tommen. He is one of the central characters of the series, on whose behalf some of the chapters of the novels are conducted.

Her image turned out to be so complex and attractive that many fans of the books have mixed feelings about her. The authors of the series, known for their attention to costumes, dresses, hairstyles and haircuts, took a responsible attitude to the image of Cersei on the screen, thereby making her both beautiful and hateful – exactly as she was conceived in the books of George Martin.

Cersei is cunning, ambitious, and adept at scheming and manipulating people. However, the more power Cersei seeks, the more incompetence in the management of the state she demonstrates.Perhaps this character makes you admire your behavior model,and the ability to achieve your goal.

