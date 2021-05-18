Platinum — UI Cards

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello 🏀
Today I wanna show you some UI cards from platinum platform! I am curious about your ideas for now, please share with me!
About the project:
This platform helps users buy tokens and earn them for free through a reward system. My work was focused on improving the user experience and making the visual layer pleasant to the eye.
Check Behance Case Study
Hope you all enjoy it.
