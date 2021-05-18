Geles Lluna

Plannidays

planning planner app vacation vacations webdesign website uidesign uxdesign ui pastel colors color palette orange design vector illustration
Idea for a Holidays app. Wouldn't be nice to have everything in one app? Tourist guides, your reservations, activities around, restaurants, so instead of going to one app to another, you can have it all in one. That would be perfect.

