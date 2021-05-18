Arnar Logi Hákonarson

LOGI Album Artwork - Light Version

LOGI Album Artwork - Light Version face photoshop blender 3d art design artwork
3D model self portrait. Created for an EP album I released recently.

Link to Spotify if you are interested:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7zDnBREZb7ldWHk6CEvJha?si=yJ1TW3aBQtq4r786ApxVkg

Posted on May 18, 2021
