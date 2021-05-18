Portrait Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones

The first independent work on the course oil 2.0

Perhaps one of my favorite works, probably because, very imbued with the series)))I'm introducing you to my Sansa)))

Sansa Stark is one of the central characters in the fictional world of writer George Martin. She is the heroine of the series of his fantasy novel "A Song of Ice and Fire" and the TV series "Game of Thrones". Sansa is the eldest daughter of Eddard Stark, and has 4 siblings. In the TV adaptation, she is played by English actress Sophie Turner.

Sansa Stark was born in Winterfell, where she spent her entire childhood. She received the upbringing and education appropriate to her high status. Sansa Stark is fond of music, excellent embroiderer, loves poetry.

She has a very strained relationship with her younger sister Arya, who dreams of fighting and fighting. Sansa has a developed sense of duty, all the makings to become a future queen. At first, she is very soft and dreamy. It is only when she finds herself in difficult conditions that Sansa finds the strength to adapt to them.