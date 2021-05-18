Ikenna Agu

Simple Waiting List Landing Page

This is a simple landing page done for a client, investYield. The goal was to design a page to capture user details in anticipation for a mobile app coming soon.

After some research, it was identified that users will want to know what the product entails or can do, hence the need for the extra details and information on the page.

Posted on May 18, 2021
