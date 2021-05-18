Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charly Leguerrier
habx

Search Bar Component

Charly Leguerrier
habx
Charly Leguerrier for habx
  • Save
Search Bar Component size pixel design system search results filter search bar search component webdesig habx concrete ui
Search Bar Component size pixel design system search results filter search bar search component webdesig habx concrete ui
Search Bar Component size pixel design system search results filter search bar search component webdesig habx concrete ui
Download color palette
  1. Concrete search bar component.jpg
  2. Concrete search bar component-1.jpg
  3. Concrete search bar component-2.jpg

Here is the search bar used in Concrete, the Habx design system.

🖍 Designed with Figma

Design team :
Art director : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
UX/UI designer : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier

habx
habx
Making design concrete.

More by habx

View profile
    • Like